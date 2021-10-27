Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has been admitted to hospital due to extreme fatigue again, the metropolitan government said Wednesday.

Her doctor found that the governor needs around a week of rest, according to the metropolitan government.

Vice Gov. Takashi Takeichi will take the place of Koike until she returns to work.

Koike was last hospitalized from June 22 to 30. She resumed work at her office on July 2.