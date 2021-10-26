Tokyo reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with the daily tally staying below 50 for the tenth consecutive day. The figure was down by seven from a week before.

The seven-day average of new infections stood at 28.6, compared to 51.7 a week earlier, according to the metropolitan government. The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria came to 17, down by three from Monday. There were five new deaths from COVID-19 reported Tuesday.

Japan recorded 153 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with the nationwide daily tally standing below 200 for the first time since July 6, 2020.

No new cases were confirmed in 19 of the country’s 47 prefectures, including Ibaraki, Shizuoka and Kochi.

Across the country, seven new deaths were reported among infected people on Monday, while the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms decreased by six from the previous day to 202.