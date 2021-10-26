Seoul – Former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo, a decorated war veteran who played a pivotal but controversial role in the transition to democratic elections from rule by authoritarian leaders, died on Tuesday, aged 88, the Yonhap news agency reported.
