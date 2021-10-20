Tokyo confirmed 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, down by 31 from a week earlier and was the 12th straight day below 100.

The seven-day average of new cases confirmed each day in Tokyo came to 47.3, compared to 88.7 a week before, while the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s standards rose by one from the previous day to 27.

The capital reported five deaths among those infected.

The health ministry said Wednesday the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition across the country fell by 18 from the previous day to 276.

Japan reported 372 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new fatalities on Tuesday.