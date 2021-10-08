Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace," the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

The pair "are receiving the Peace Prize for their courageous fight for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia," the Nobel committee said in a news release. "At the same time, they are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions."

Resser co-found digital media outlet Rappler in 2012, pursuing investigative journalism and working to expose corruption and abuse of power.

Muratov was a founder of Novaja Gazeta, which the committee called "the most independent newspaper in Russia today."