The Japan Pension Service said Wednesday that around 972,000 pensioners had been sent pension payout notices with information that was not theirs.

A contractor in Gifu Prefecture printed out the wrong payout notices, the operator of the public pension system said.

The incorrect notices, notifying pensioners of pension payouts for October, were sent out on Monday and Tuesday to people in Aichi, Mie and Fukuoka prefectures.

Pensioners received notices that included personal information that was not theirs, including the basic pension number, the pension amount and the name of the financial institutions receiving the pension transfers.

As the names of individuals were not included anywhere other than the address section, the Japan Pension Service said that people will not be able to identify whose information was included in the incorrect notices.

Speaking at a news conference, Yuko Ishikura, a director of the Japan Pension Service, said, “We are very sorry for causing inconvenience.”

Of the total number of pensioners who received incorrect notices, around 800,000 lived in Aichi Prefecture.

The pension body found out about the incident on Wednesday after call centers in Aichi Prefecture and other areas received a string of inquiries from pensioners about information included in the notices they received that was incorrect.

The Japan Pension Service will set up a designated phone line on Thursday to handle the matter.

The organization will start sending the correct notices to pensioners on Monday and will ask people to discard the incorrect notices.

In 2007, the government found that it was unable to trace around 51 million public pension records to their owners. The pension system has been rocked by several scandals since then.

The pension body said that the latest incident has not affected the pension amounts paid to people.