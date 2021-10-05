Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he and U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday agreed to strengthen the alliance between their countries and to cooperate to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Following his first phone talks with a foreign leader since taking office the previous day, Kishida also told reporters Biden reaffirmed that the Senkakus, a group of uninhabited islets in the East China Sea, fall under the Japan-U.S. security treaty.

China claims the Senkaku Islands and calls them the Diaoyu, often sending coast guard ships nearby despite Japan's protests.

Article 5 of the Japan-U.S. security treaty states Washington will defend territories under Tokyo's administration from armed attack.

"(Biden) gave me strong words of commitment to the defense of Japan," Kishida said.

The White House said Biden "noted that he looks forward to strengthening the relationship in the years ahead given the critical role our countries play in advancing our common vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, including through the 'Quad.'"

The Quad is a group of countries also including Australia and India that are stepping up cooperation to counter China's growing assertiveness.

Kishida, who was elected prime minister in an extraordinary parliamentary session on Monday to replace the unpopular Yoshihide Suga, also agreed with Biden to cooperate on global issues including COVID-19, climate change and working toward a world without nuclear arms.

Biden affirmed that the United States will help Japan in its efforts to secure the return of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s, Kishida said, adding the two leaders agreed to meet in person as soon as possible.