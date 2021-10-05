Slightly over 60% of people in Japan have received their second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, the government said Monday.

According to the government, 60.9% of people have had their second dose, while 71.3% have received their first.

The proportion of fully vaccinated residents is expected to top 70% this month.

About 167 million vaccine doses had been administered as of the time of the data’s release, with over 90 million people having received their first shot and around 77 million their second.

Of those age 65 or older, 90.6% had received their first shot and 89.4% their second.

Currently, COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc. and AstraZeneca PLC are administered in Japan.

About 140 million shots of the Pfizer vaccine had been administered to people since its approval in February, accounting for over 80% of the total doses.

Some 27 million shots of the Moderna vaccine, which was approved in May, and roughly 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine had been given. Japan started using the AstraZeneca vaccine in August.

According to Our World in Data, the share of fully vaccinated people as of Thursday stood at 54.89% in the United States and at 63.99% in Germany.

The vaccination rates announced by the government were calculated through a system in which municipalities make registrations on the basis of inoculation vouchers.

As there is a delay in reporting vaccinations in some cases, the actual inoculation rates are believed to be higher than the tally shows.

The government hopes to finish administering two vaccine shots to all willing residents this month or in November. It plans to start giving booster shots, mainly to medical workers, before the end of this year.