The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 87 new coronavirus cases Monday — down from 154 a week before and falling below 100 for the first time since Nov. 2.

Six infected people were found to have died.

The seven-day average of new positive cases stood at 196.7, down from 341.6 a week before.

The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria stood at 77, down 11 from Sunday.

The health ministry said Monday that the country had 693 severely ill COVID-19 patients, down by three from Sunday.

The daily count of new coronavirus infection cases stood at 968 in Japan on Sunday, falling below 1,000 for the first time since June 21.

Fatal cases numbered 17 on Sunday.

The nationwide tally of new positive cases plummeted in one and a half months after hitting a record high of 25,867 on Aug. 20.

Osaka Prefecture reported 136 new positive cases, sending its total tally to above 200,000.