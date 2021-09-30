China asked Thursday for the cooperation of Japan, the host of this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, to run the Beijing Games safely, a day after a decision was made that no spectators from overseas can attend amid the pandemic.

“Japan has just successfully hosted the Tokyo Olympics” without spectators at almost all venues, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. “China gave strong support to the Tokyo Olympics, so we hope we will receive the understanding and support of Japan.”

On Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee unveiled a basic slate of preventive steps against the spread of the novel coronavirus at the Beijing Games, which is set to start next February. The steps include a ban on all spectators except residents of mainland China.

Such measures are necessary to “hold a wonderful and safe event under the premise of ensuring safety,” Hua told reporters in Beijing.

The IOC said in a press release, “Tickets will be sold exclusively to spectators residing in China’s mainland, who meet the requirements of the COVID-19 countermeasures.”

Meanwhile, participants in the Beijing Games who are not fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 will be required to quarantine for 21 days upon arriving in the Chinese capital, the organization added.