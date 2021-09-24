The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 235 new cases of novel coronavirus on Friday — down by 547 from the previous week.

New infection cases in the Japanese capital fell week on week for the 33rd straight day. The daily figure stood below 1,000 for nine consecutive days.

A total of 15 new fatalities were reported among infected people in Tokyo.

The seven-day average of new cases through Friday came to 469.3, compared with 945.7 a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, as recognized under the metropolitan government’s standards, fell by four from Thursday to 139.

The health ministry said Friday that the number of severely ill patients across Japan totaled 1,228 — down 45 from the previous day.

The nationwide total of new infection cases came to 3,604 on Thursday, with new deaths among coronavirus patients at 49.