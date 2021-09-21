Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is poised to win a third term in a snap election but fall short of regaining the parliamentary majority he had been seeking.

CTV News projected his governing Liberal Party will win a plurality of seats, and form a minority government. CBC News also projected a Liberal government, without making a call on whether the party will have enough seats for a majority in parliament.

The projected result would leave Trudeau in power to pursue the most left-leaning agenda the country has seen in at least a generation. Even with a minority, the early results suggest the Liberals will have a stable government, which will allow Trudeau to continue with a big-spending agenda that is largely backed by his government’s most likely partner, the left-leaning New Democratic Party. Both parties have also campaigned — to various degrees — on higher taxes for businesses and stricter emission rules for the oil and gas sector.

Trudeau’s Liberal Party was elected or leading in 150 of the 338 seats in the House of Commons, ahead of the 119 seats for the Conservatives under Erin O’Toole, according to results from Elections Canada. There were no numbers from 3 seats as of 10:36 p.m. Ottawa time. A party needs 170 seats to form a majority in the House of Commons.

The victory is a historic milestone for Trudeau, marking only the eighth time a Canadian leader has won three successive elections. Trudeau’s father, Pierre, also did it. It also represents a comeback of sorts for Trudeau, whose party was trailing in the polls midway through the five-week campaign.

Still, failure to secure a majority is a disappointing result for the Liberals, and it is the second time voters have denied this prime minister full control of the legislature — limiting his freedom to take big risks or govern unilaterally.