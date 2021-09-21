Daihatsu Motor Co. said Tuesday that it will suspend operations of all of its five vehicle assembly plants in Japan for up to nine days in October.

The suspension was decided due to difficulty procuring automotive parts from Vietnam and Malaysia amid the spread of the coronavirus in Southeast Asia, according to the subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp.

The suspension is forecast to push down Daihatsu’s vehicle production by 20,000 units.

Daihatsu will halt operations at its Shiga plant’s second district that makes its Rocky SUV in Ryuo, Shiga Prefecture, for nine days during the Oct. 1-13 period.

The company’s main plant in Ikeda, Osaka Prefecture, will stop most of its operations for five days from Oct. 11.

Daihatsu is reducing operations at four domestic plants between late August and the end of September. The measure is forecast to lower the production by 50,000 units.

