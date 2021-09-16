Kei Komuro plans to soon return to Japan from the United States to prepare for his wedding to Princess Mako, sources familiar with the situation said Thursday.

The Imperial Household Agency is considering holding a joint press conference featuring the princess, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, and Komuro upon his return from the United States, where he lives.

The government had said earlier that the pair are looking to register their marriage in October. Their wedding was abruptly postponed, previously, following reports of a money dispute involving Komuro’s mother.

Amid public unease about their marriage due to the financial dispute, the princess will likely decline a lump-sum payment of up to about ¥150 million that is traditionally given to female royal family members upon their departure from the household, sources said earlier.

As the princess has indicated that she will not accept the lump-sum payment, which would be financed by taxpayers’ money, the government is discussing whether it is legally possible under current rules not to offer it, in accordance with the princess’s unprecedented request, according to an agency official.

The usual ritual ceremonies associated with such a marriage are not likely to be held either.

It is still possible that she would pay a personal farewell visit to the emperor and Empress Masako, as well as former Emperor Akihito and former Empress Michiko.

Under the current rules, female imperial family members lose their royal status upon marrying commoners.

Since Japanese imperial family members do not have passports, the princess needs to first make a family registry with Komuro as an ordinary citizen before applying for her passport to start a new life with him in the United States.

Komuro and Princess Mako met in 2012 as students at International Christian University in Tokyo and were unofficially engaged in September 2017.

However, the agency announced the postponement of ritual ceremonies related to their marriage in February 2018 following media reports of the money dispute linked to Komuro’s mother.