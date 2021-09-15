Tokyo confirmed 1,052 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, down by 782 from a week before, the metropolitan government said.

Tokyo’s daily cases decreased week on week for the 24th straight day. New COVID-19 fatalities in the Japanese capital came to 20.

The seven-day average of daily new infection cases stood at 1,132 as of Wednesday, down from 2,040.6 a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, measured under the metropolitan government’s standards, fell by 10 from Tuesday to 198.

The health ministry said Wednesday the number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms nationwide fell by 71 from Tuesday to 1,834.

Japan reported 6,277 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday, with the daily count for a Tuesday falling below 10,000 for the first time since July 27.

Fifty-six new deaths linked to the virus were recorded.

The number of new cases recorded on Tuesday stood at 942 in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, and at 568 in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

Saitama and Kanagawa prefectures, both neighbors of Tokyo, confirmed 506 and 485 new cases, respectively.