Former defense chief Shigeru Ishiba has decided not to run in the upcoming Liberal Democratic Party leadership race, party sources said Tuesday.

The decision comes after Taro Kono, the front-runner in opinion polls for the leadership poll, had asked Ishiba to support him Monday evening.

Kono, 58, regulatory reform minister who doubles as vaccine rollout minister, met with Ishiba, 64, for around 20 minutes Monday evening to ask for his support.

According to Ishiba, Kono said that he wants to build a united party if he is elected party president. Kono also voiced his hopes to fully utilize the power of Ishiba’s faction, the former defense minister said.

Kono is believed to be prepared to give special consideration to Ishiba faction members for personnel appointments if he becomes LDP president and hence prime minister.

“We spent an extremely meaningful time together,” Ishiba told reporters Monday after meeting with Kono. “On the basis of the talks we held today, I’d like to think long and hard and reach a decision.”

Ishiba is expected to formally announce his decision at an extraordinary meeting of his faction on Wednesday, sources said.

While only lawmakers and rank-and-file party members can vote on the LDP leadership poll, popularity with the general public is expected to impact the vote as the winner will lead the party into a general election that must be held this autumn.

The move could boost Kono’s chances of taking over from outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as head of the LDP, as Ishiba is well liked by rank-and-file party members. The head of the LDP is virtually guaranteed to become prime minister due to the party’s majority in the Diet.

Kono regularly tops public opinion polls on who should succeed Suga. In a poll by the Asahi daily over the weekend, he was chosen by 33% of respondents, while 16% chose Ishiba and 14% Kishida.