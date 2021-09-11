The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 1,273 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, down by 1,089, or 46%, from a week before.

The daily tally in the capital was lower than the level seen the week before for the 20th straight day.

Tokyo also reported 17 deaths linked to the coronavirus. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by 10 from Friday to 233.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 1,496.3, compared to 2,724.7 a week earlier.

Also Saturday, Hyogo Prefecture reported 507 new cases, Okinawa Prefecture saw 270 new infections and three deaths and Hokkaido reported 156 new cases and one death.

Across Japan, 8,895 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, the first daily tally below 10,000 in four days.

The country reported 2,125 severely ill COVID-19 patients, down by 48 from Thursday, and 69 deaths.