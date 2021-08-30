The policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Hakubun Shimomura, who recently signaled his intention to run in the party leadership election, has decided not to do so, public broadcaster NHK and other local media reported Monday.

The election, the winner of which is assured to be prime minister because of the party's dominant position in parliament, is set for Sept. 29.

Shimomura held a 10-minute meeting with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday, during which Suga may have pressed the LDP policy to decide whether to remain in that post or step down.

Some in the LDP have questioned Shimomura's bid, saying that a current member of the party's leadership team should not run against the incumbent president.

"If Shimomura is going to run in the presidential election, he can't continue as chairman of the Policy Research Council," a senior government official said.

Shimomura did not respond to questions from reporters after emerging from the meeting with Suga.

Shimomura is a member of the LDP's Hosoda faction, but Hiroshige Seko, the party's Upper House secretary-general and a member of the same group, last week reprimanded the policy council chief for highlighting his initial interest in running. Shimomura is the head of the party’s COVID-19 response team and needs to concentrate on that, Seko said Tuesday.

Shimomura's decision not to run leaves only a handful of challengers to LDP President and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has said he intends to stand for re-election despite record-low poll numbers.

At the moment, just two other LDP veterans have officially stepped forward to join the race.

Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida announced his intention to run for the top position on Thursday, while former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi has openly expressed her desire to enter the race.

But three key LDP figures — former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso and LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai — have said they will continue to back Suga. The three are also leaders, officially or in practice, of party factions with a combined total of 196 members, a slight majority of LDP Diet members.

However, while LDP veterans such as Abe, Aso and Nikai have fewer worries about keeping their seats in an upcoming general election, many younger LDP Diet members face tough campaigns and are concerned about whether Suga continuing as prime minister would help or hurt their re-election chances. They wonder whether it’s time to dump Suga and get someone who is more popular with the public.