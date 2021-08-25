Japan’s top COVID-19 adviser on Wednesday criticized International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach for visiting Tokyo again to attend the opening ceremony of the Paralympics.

“I wonder why he bothered to come. He should be able to judge using common sense,” said Shigeru Omi, chairman of a government subcommittee on the coronavirus response, at a parliamentary committee session.

Shigeru Omi, chair of the government subcommittee on the coronavirus response, speaks at a parliamentary committee session Wednesday. | KYODO

Omi questioned the rationale behind Bach’s decision to travel again to Tokyo to take part in events related to the Paralympics, given that the government has been urging people to stay at home and telework to help curb coronavirus infections.

“If necessary, I think (he) can do it online,” Omi said, a day after the opening ceremony of the Paralympics was held at the National Stadium.

Since the beginning of the Olympics on July 23, Tokyo has seen records for daily cases of COVID-19 set on many occasions, with health experts describing the current situation as being at “disaster level.”

Bach, invited by the International Paralympic Committee, arrived in Japan on Monday. Before leaving Japan last time, the IOC president’s conduct came under fire from some citizens.

A day after the Olympics ended Aug. 8, the IOC president was spotted strolling in Tokyo’s upscale Ginza shopping district accompanied by bodyguards, even though athletes were required to follow strict COVID-19 rules and barred from going sightseeing.

The government has also told the public to avoid nonessential outings. Pictures and videos of his visit to the shopping area were widely shared on social media, with many complaining of a double standard.