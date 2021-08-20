The National Center for Child Health and Development has released a guide (Japanese only) for taking care of children infected with the novel coronavirus at home.

Infections among infants aged four or younger are increasing in Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture following the spike in infections among those in their 20s, 30s and 40s. Such children are believed to be infected predominantly by their parents.

“The delta variant of the coronavirus is making children more likely to be infected as well,” said Takaji Wakita, director-general of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

Most coronavirus infection cases among children are not severe, according to the National Center for Child Health and Development.

But the center said parents should contact their local public health center or their doctor if their children show symptoms such as mental confusion, loss of appetite, pale complexion, difficulty breathing or frequent vomiting.

It also urged parents to avoid having children under the age of two wear masks because of the risk of breathing problems.

As viruses are excreted in feces, used diapers should be disposed of in double-sealed plastic bags, the center said.

It also advised parents to wear masks and disposable aprons when wiping infected children’s bodies and sleeping with them, as well as to avoid using the same toothpaste and bath towels.