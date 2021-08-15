Torrential rains lashed much of Japan on Sunday, submerging roads and buildings in the western part of the country, while three people were feared dead after a landslide in central Nagano Prefecture.

Large parts of Japan, particularly the southernmost main island of Kyushu, have seen record levels of rainfall, causing rivers to overflow and triggering landslides.

As of Sunday morning the rain had stopped in much of Kyushu, even as Tokyo and other parts of the country were pounded by the downpour.

In Takeo, a city in Saga Prefecture in Kyushu, entire roads were submerged as rescue workers in wetsuits dragged inflatable boats and surveyed the damage. Local residents carried broomsticks and buckets and waded knee-deep in water.

Some 113 patients at a local hospital and 69 nursing home residents at the same site were safely evacuated to the higher floors after flooding, public broadcaster NHK said. Footage from NHK showed the hospital building and surrounding area flooded with water, which reached the top of the tires of cars parked in the hospital parking lot.

Three people, including a boy under 10, were without vital signs after a landslide hit a house in the city of Okaya, in central Nagano, NHK said.

On Saturday, the Meteorological Agency had issued emergency heavy rain warnings in Saga, Hiroshima Fukuoka and Nagasaki prefectures.

Local authorities had issued the highest alert level to about 1.42 million people from some 650,000 households in the four prefectures, calling on them to take steps to ensure their safety, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

The stationary front that has brought downpours to western Japan since Wednesday is expected to stay parked over an area near the main island of Honshu for another week, the Meteorological Agency said.

The land ministry on Saturday said 14 rivers had flooded in seven prefectures. Among affected areas is Takeo, a hot spring town in Saga Prefecture. The disaster could further hurt local tourism, which has already been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

While admitting that some reservations have already been canceled due to the rain, Hideyuki Sakai, an employee at a local inn, said, “I hope the damage will not spread.”

Disaster minister Yasufumi Tanahashi called upon residents in the affected areas “to take action to save their lives without hesitation if they feel even a slight threat.”

Speaking at a news conference Saturday, a weather agency official said emergency heavy rain warnings could be reissued in the coming days in some areas in western and eastern Japan.

In the 24 hours through Sunday evening, up to 300 millimeters of rainfall had been forecast in the central Tokai region, up to 250 mm in the Kanto-Koshin region centered on Tokyo, and up to 200 mm across wider areas including Shikoku, Chugoku and Kinki in western Japan, and northern Kyushu.

Additionally, up to 180 mm was expected in southern Kyushu and up to 100 mm in Hokuriku and Tohoku regions.

