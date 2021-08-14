Tokyo reported 5,094 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, down from the record 5,773 recorded Friday but up from the 4,566 logged a week ago, with the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients also hitting a record high of 245.

The seven-day average of new infections in the capital came to 4,231.1, up from 3893.0 a week before, according to the metropolitan government.

The number of severely ill patients in the capital rose by 18 from Friday.

Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms totaled 1,521 as of Friday, up 43 from the previous day and hitting a record high for the second straight day, the health ministry said Saturday.

Elsewhere, Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday recorded 752 new cases and two deaths. Gunma Prefecture reported 218 new cases, its second straight day over 200, while Hyogo Prefecture tallied 628.

In a sign of the growing spread of the virus in less populated parts of the country, Kagawa Prefecture logged 107 new cases, its first time over 100.