The Tokyo Paralympics are highly likely to have no spectators in principle as the coronavirus continues to rage, especially in the Tokyo metropolitan area, which is still under a COVID-19 state of emergency.

While shutting out general spectators, the government is exploring ways to realize programs to allow elementary to high school students to watch Paralympic events live, sources said.

The government plans to decide the spectator policy as early as next week in a meeting with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee and others. The 13-day Paralympics are set to open on Aug. 24.

“We’ll make the utmost efforts to realize safe and secure Paralympics,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told U.S. President Joe Biden in telephone talks Tuesday, held after the Tokyo Olympics ended Sunday.

Suga has shown a strong desire to allow spectators at Paralympic venues if the coronavirus infection situation improves in Tokyo and other areas.

“We’ll monitor the infection situation a bit more, but we want to have spectators at Paralympic venues if possible,” a source close to the prime minister said.

But new infection cases in Tokyo have not shown signs of decreasing. The daily count in the Japanese capital totaled 4,200 on Wednesday.

A government source said that the Paralympic Games will have no spectators.

“It’ll be difficult for most venues to accept spectators,” a senior organizing committee official said.

Still, the government hopes to give schoolchildren an opportunity to watch Paralympic events live, as it sees significant educational benefits, sources said.

“We want to hold viewing events somehow” for schoolchildren, a senior government official said.

Some municipalities in Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba and Shizuoka prefectures hosting Paralympic venues said that school viewing events are one of the possible options.

Still, concerns remain strong over having any spectators, even on a limited scale.

Referring to a forecast that daily coronavirus cases in Tokyo may top 10,000, Tokushima Gov. Kamon Iizumi, who heads the National Governors’ Association, said Tuesday that “the situation is getting so serious it may become difficult to hold the Paralympics.”