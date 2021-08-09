Tokyo reported 2,884 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, dipping below 3,000 for the first time in a week, as infections in the capital remain at record levels a day after the conclusion of the 2020 Olympics.

The daily number of newly confirmed cases in the capital came a day after 14,472 new infections were reported nationwide, exceeding 10,000 for the sixth straight day.

The seven-day average of new infections in the capital came to 4,135.4, up from 3,214.4 a week before, according to the metropolitan government, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the capital’s criteria rose by six from the previous day to 157. The metropolitan government also reported three deaths linked to the coronavirus.

Elsewhere, Okinawa Prefecture confirmed 332 cases, Hokkaido saw 310 and Hyogo Prefecture reported 275.

The capital has been under a state of emergency since July 12, but Monday’s tally in Tokyo suggests that the measure has been ineffective at preventing the spread of the more virulent delta variant.

Critics say the Tokyo Olympics, which were held from July 23 through Sunday, may have also undermined public messaging, creating a celebratory atmosphere in which people were more likely to go outdoors and meet others despite authorities’ calls for people to stay home and avoid contact with others.