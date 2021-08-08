Tropical Storm Mirinae traveled northeast off the coast of the Boso Peninsula in eastern Japan by midday Sunday and is forecast to move eastward away from Japan in the evening when the 2020 Tokyo Olympic closing ceremony is scheduled to be held.

Heavy rain and strong winds hit the Kanto region. Rainfall reached 51.5 millimeters in Katsuura, Chiba Prefecture, in an hour to around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, the Meteorological Agency said.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lupit is highly likely to make landfall in the Kyushu region Sunday night, the agency said.

Lupit is forecast to cause heavy rain across a wide area, including southwestern, northern and eastern Japan regions.