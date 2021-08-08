100 YEARS AGO

Tuesday, Aug. 23, 1921

First healing mission in Japan now being held at Christ Church, Karuizawa

The first “healing mission” to be held in Japan by Mr. James Moore Hickson, the famous English healer, took place in Christ Church here this morning, attended by a very large congregation. There was nothing spectacular about the service. No cripples threw crutches away and walked, as they do at the Shrine of St. Anne de Beaupre. The scales fell from no blind eyes, as they did at the healing touch of the Saviour. Lines of afflicted ones filed before the healer and were prayed over, and that was all, but the service was most impressive nevertheless and there was a feeling throughout the congregation that a Healing Presence had appeared and that the cure for which Mr. Hickson prayed, and for which the congregation joined in silent communion, will come.

Mr. Hickson does not claim that healing is immediate. On the contrary, he states that immediate cures are very much the exception, his prayer being that the cure will commence at the time of the laying on of hands.

When the hour for the opening of the service came the church was crowded, so much so that many waited outside in the churchyard during the service.

75 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Aug. 15, 1946

‘Perfect occupation’ is MacArthur’s goal as SCAP rounds out first year in Japan

General Douglas MacArthur would rather run the perfect occupation than be President of the United States according to informed Tokyo quarters.

Backing up this belief is a statement by the Supreme Commander’s spokesman that MacArthur’s remarks about intending to “see it through” still stand.

Best available information at this time is that MacArthur would not run for America’s number one post. He has called his troops “model conquerors” and observers generally agree that he wants to carry out a “model occupation.”

MacArthur has had his troubles since taking this present assignment, but he usually has succeeded in operating along his own lines. His record of victories against those who would limit his “one-man show” is very good.

Whatever the future, MacArthur seems prepared to meet it. According to his personal physician, he is in perfect health and still going strong. Even at the beginning of the second strenuous year, the Supreme Commander continues his 18-hour day, enjoying the job which has won him the respect and admiration of most Japanese.

Despite repeated rumors during the past year that he would retire because of poor health or other reasons, MacArthur has stuck to his job and has suffered nothing worse than a slight cold. He has left Japan only once since he arrived — to visit Manila for the Philippines Independence ceremonies — and there is every indication that the 66-year-old warrior is going to continue his new role as administrator.

50 YEARS AGO

Saturday, Aug. 28, 1971

Government floats yen from today

The Finance Ministry decided Friday to temporarily float the yen effective from today, allowing it to find its own exchange value against the dollar.

The decision followed a record $1,200 million purchase by the Bank of Japan on the Tokyo foreign exchange market earlier Friday.

In a press conference Friday evening, Finance Minister Mikio Mizuta announced that “the present limit on the margin of fluctuation (in the yen’s exchange rate) will be suspended for a temporary period.”

The Government is expected to make a decision on revaluation of the yen and set a new yen parity after the period of flotation through international consultations.

The announcement said the yen would be floated for the time being while the current parity of ¥360 to the dollar was maintained.

The central bank had bought about $3,900 million drawing the past two weeks since the United States announced new economic measures to defend the dollar Aug. 15.

The bank had been maintaining the yen’s parity at a level one per cent above and below it in accordance with the rules of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The decision Friday represented a reversal of the Government’s postwar monetary policy of maintaining the yen’s fixed exchange rate in compliance with provisions of the IMF.

Japan has been faithfully following the “one percent limit above and below” parity since it became a member of the fund in August 1952.

The Finance Ministry’s announcement said the world monetary situation had become extremely fluid, with exchange rates of major currencies exceeding the margin of fluctuation set by the IMG agreement.

The strength of the yen, reflecting 24 years of Japanese hard work, had been markedly enhanced, the ministry said.

25 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Aug. 1, 1996

Government to designate E. coli as official epidemic

The Health and Welfare Ministry decided Wednesday to take legal steps to officially designate the recent outbreak of food poisoning as an epidemic.

The food-poisoning outbreak caused by the O-157 strain of E. coli bacteria has been spreading throughout Japan, causing seven deaths and affecting about 8,700 people so far.

The decision came in response to a recommendation earlier in the day by the Council on Public Health to apply the Infection Disease Prevention Law, but with some restrictions.

The ministry is expected to decide against introducing the forced isolation of patients, which is normally required when an epidemic is announced.

“The law does not take account of human rights and is concerned only with prevention” of serious infectious diseases, Health Minister Naoto Kan said. “We must be very careful about applying it.”

This problem of human rights refers to employment restrictions that could be imposed on patients and carriers.

Because the council did not specifically study this issue, the ministry will take it up in the days ahead.

The law requires that the government shoulder half of the cost for medical checkups and one third of the cost for sterilization.

The law covers serious infectious diseases that demand urgent measures for prevention, including dysentery and cholera.

