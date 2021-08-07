Tokyo logged 4,566 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a day after Japan’s cumulative total of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 1 million.

The capital has been under a state of emergency since July 12, but Saturday’s tally — the second highest daily total yet — suggests that the measure has not been effective at preventing the spread of the more virulent delta variant.

The seven-day average of new infections in the capital rose to 3,893 from 2,920 through Saturday, according to the metropolitan government. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria climbed by nine from the previous day to 150.

On Friday, the nation topped 1 million cumulative cases as many prefectures continue to witness daily caseloads hit record highs. Japan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Jan. 15 last year.

Friday also saw a record high 15,645 new cases reported across the country, according to a tally by NHK.