As more countries continue to open up for tourism, Japan has added 10 regions and countries, including Germany and Hong Kong, to its list of places where residents who have obtained vaccine passports will be met with eased entry restrictions.

On July 26, local governments started accepting applications for the vaccine passport, an official document used as proof of vaccination for overseas travel, from people who have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine in Japan.

The following countries and regions were newly added to the list on Friday:

The vaccine passports can also be used in Austria, Bulgaria, Italy, Turkey and Poland. Travelers to South Korea will be exempt from a 14-day quarantine if they have proof of vaccination and are visiting for specific business, academic or humanitarian reasons.

The government is still negotiating with other nations and will add the countries to the list once they come to an agreement.

However, Japan is not allowing arrivals unrelated to the Tokyo Games to skip its own border control measures, which require all incoming travelers to self-isolate for 14 days upon entry, undergo tests for COVID-19 on arrival and avoid using public transportation.

A blanket entry ban also remains in place for new visa applicants, with some exceptions mainly based on humanitarian grounds — for families of Japanese nationals and permanent residents, for example.