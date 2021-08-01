Obihiro, Hokkaido – A startup in Hokkaido successfully launched a small rocket Saturday.
The Momo6 rocket lifted off from a launch site in the Hokkaido town of Taiki at 5 p.m., Interstellar Technologies Inc. said.
The rocket reached an altitude of some 92 kilometers before falling into the Pacific Ocean, at a point about 29 kilometers southeast of the launch site, at 5:10 p.m., according to the firm. The rocket also successfully carried out a mission to release a sponsor company’s mascot.
This is the third time that Interstellar Technologies has successfully launched a rocket. In the previous two cases, the Momo3 and Momo7 rockets, launched in May 2019 and on July 3 this year, respectively, reached 100 kilometers above Earth.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.