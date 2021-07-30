Tokyo confirmed 3,300 new coronavirus cases Friday, a day after setting a record of 3,865 cases, prompting the government to extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and Okinawa Prefecture and add four more prefectures.

Friday’s figure, up from 1,359 cases reported a week before, comes after the nation’s daily tally topped 10,000 for the first time the previous day.

Okinawa reported 382 cases, second highest on record after Thursday, and one coronavirus-linked death, while Hyogo Prefecture logged 265 cases and Hokkaido 250 cases.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital came to 2,501.4 cases, compared to 1,386 a week earlier.

The number of severe COVID-19 cases under the metropolitan government’s criteria rose by seven from the previous day to 88. The capital also reported two coronavirus-linked deaths.

Japan confirmed 10,699 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its first daily tally above 10,000, raising its total cases above 900,000.

Fourteen new fatalities from COVID-19 were reported in the country. The number of very ill patients rose by 17 from Wednesday to 539.

With the more contagious delta variant spreading quickly, prefectures surrounding Tokyo also saw high numbers, with Kanagawa reporting 1,164 cases, Saitama 864 and China 506.