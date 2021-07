The government on Friday proposed states of emergency through Aug. 31 in three prefectures near Olympic host city Tokyo as well as Osaka Prefecture, a Cabinet minister said, as COVID-19 cases spike to records around the country.

Existing states of emergency for Tokyo and Okinawa Prefecture should be extended to Aug. 31, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is spearheading Japan’s pandemic response, told a panel of experts.

The experts are expected to sign off on the proposal, with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga likely to make a formal announcement later Friday.

The capital announced a record 3,865 daily infections on Thursday, up from 3,177 a day earlier. Daily cases nationwide topped 10,000 for the first time.

Noting that the health care system was already under strain, Nishimura said: “By creating a strong framework for the region as a whole, we want to suppress the spread of the virus by all means.”

Suga and Olympic organizers have denied there is any link between the July 23 to Aug. 8 Summer Games and the recent sharp spike in cases.

Athletes and other attendees from around the world must follow strict rules to prevent any spread of the virus within the “Olympic bubble” or to the wider city. Spectators are banned from most venues.

But experts worry holding the Games has sent a confusing message to the public about the need to limit activities to contain the virus as the highly transmissible delta variant spreads.

Less than 30% of residents of Japan are fully vaccinated. Nishimura repeated that all those who want to get vaccinated should be able to do so by October or November.