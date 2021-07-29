Panasonic Corp. has reported a net profit of ¥76.5 billion in the April to June quarter, returning to the black for the first time in two years on brisk home appliance sales.

The figure, released Thursday, marked a turnaround in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 from a net loss of ¥9.8 billion a year earlier due to dampened sales in automobile, aircraft and housing businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the reporting period, sales of home appliances such as air conditioners increased as people spent more time at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Sales of in-vehicle equipment also picked up as demand for automobiles recovered rapidly around the world. Brisk battery sales for U.S. electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc. also contributed to the earnings recovery, the company said.

Operating profit jumped to ¥104.4 billion from ¥3.8 billion in the previous year, on sales of ¥1.8 trillion, up 28.8% from a year earlier, Panasonic said.

The manufacturer maintained its full-year earnings forecast, expecting a net profit of ¥210 billion, up 27.2%, and an operating profit of ¥330 billion, up 27.6%, on sales of ¥7 trillion, up 4.5%.