Tokyo confirmed 1,128 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the metropolitan government said, falling from the 1,410 a week earlier amid a four-day holiday and ending a streak of 34 straight days of week-on-week increases.
Daily new infections in the capital averaged 1,345.7 in the week to Saturday, compared with 1,012 the previous week.
Tokyo had 74 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, an increase of six from Friday.
On Friday, Japan reported 4,225 new cases across the country, an increase of 794 from a week before. New fatalities linked to the virus came to eight nationwide, while the number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition rose by 39 from Thursday to 431, according to the health ministry.
