The Tokyo Organising Committee reported 12 new positive COVID-19 cases relating to the Olympics on Thursday, with two of the cases involving foreign athletes residing in the athletes village.

A total of 87 people associated with the Olympics have so far tested positive for the virus in Tokyo since visitors started arriving for the Tokyo Games, including a first case at the athletes village on Saturday.

The two athletes who tested positive were named as Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs, ranked No. 8 in the world in women’s street skateboarding, and Czech Republic table tennis player Pavel Sirucek.

The organizers started compiling figures on July 1. The overall tally does not include athletes at pre-Olympic training camps in Japan.

Local organizers and the International Olympic Committee have insisted the Games will not become a superspreader event. The opening ceremony will be held Friday night without any fans because of COVID-19 restrictions in Tokyo.