A man believed to be a Ugandan athlete who went missing last week from his pre-Olympic training camp in western Japan has been spotted on surveillance camera at JR Nagoya Station, about 200 kilometers from where he was staying, a police source said Monday.

Julius Ssekitoleko, a weightlifter who was staying in Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture, went missing on Friday, and the city and his team have been looking for him with help from the police.

He had purchased a bullet train ticket to Nagoya after leaving a note at his hotel saying he wanted to work in Japan, according to Izumisano officials.