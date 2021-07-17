Tokyo reported 1,410 new COVID-19 on Saturday, rising above 1,000 for the fourth consecutive day and surpassing the week-before level for the 28th straight day.

Saturday’s caseload in the capital was more than the 950 reported a week before and the 1,410 cases were the most since Jan. 21.

Daily new infections in the Tokyo averaged 1,012.0 in the week to Saturday, compared with 720.1 the previous week.

The number of people severely ill with COVID-19 under the metropolitan government’s criteria stood at 59, rising by six from Friday. The capital also reported two coronavirus-linked deaths.

Outside the capital area, Hokkaido saw 111 cases — crossing the 100 threshold for the first time since June 12 — and recorded one death, while Hyogo Prefecture reported 122 cases, rising above 100 for the first time since June 2.

Elsewhere, Okinawa Prefecture reported 81 cases.

On Friday, cases nationwide totaled 3,431, topping the 3,000 mark for the third consecutive day.