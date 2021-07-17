The proportion of people in Japan who are working fully remotely fell from that in April, a survey by the Japan Productivity Center has shown, as a “telework fatigure” trend appears to be emerging.

Efficiency issues and satisfaction with remote work has deteriorated, as the government calls for people to work mainly from home under the latest COVID-19 state of emergency, the center said Friday.

According to the survey, which covered 1,100 people surveyed July 5 and 6 over a recent week, the proportion of people working completely remotely stood at 11.6%, down from 18.5% in April. The new figure was the lowest since the survey began in May last year.

The online survey also found that the share of those who worked at an office for three or four days in a recent week stood at 34.4%, up from 28.4% in April. The share of those working at least five days also grew, rising to 23.2%, from 20.4%.

The overall proportion of people who have worked at least some days remotely stood at 20.4%, almost unchanged from 19.2%.

The proportion of workers who said that their efficiency improved with remote work slipped from 15.5% to 13.4%, marking the first fall.

Meanwhile, 13.4 % of respondents who worked remotely said that their work efficiency deteriorated, up from 8.3%.

The survey also showed that the proportion of remote workers who are satisfied with working from home dropped from 27.1% to 25.4%, while the total who are satisfied or somewhat satisfied fell from 75.7% to 70.2%.

Respondents who said they do not trust the government at all accounted for 32.6%. The total proportion of such respondents and those who have little faith in the government came to 76.9%, hitting a record high.