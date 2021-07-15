The number of people, excluding athletes, allowed to watch the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics in person, might be reduced to fewer than than 1,000, sources with knowledge of the matter said Thursday.
The organizers of the Olympics, to be held under a coronavirus state of emergency declared for the Japanese capital, have been continuing coordination to cut back the number of people attending the ceremony at the National Stadium on July 23, the sources said.
