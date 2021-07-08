Amid a recent spike in infections involving highly transmissible coronavirus variants, Japan has revised its quarantine protocol for incoming travelers, adding Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan and Zambia to its list of countries covered by more rigorous measures.

From Friday, people who have recently been in those countries are required to observe a 10-day quarantine in government-designated facilities and undergo multiple tests for COVID-19 — on arrival, as well as the 3rd, 6th and 10th days of the self-isolation period. Only those who test negative at the end of their stay can relocate to a place of their choosing for the remainder of the standard 14-day quarantine period.

With the exception of those associated with the Olympics, all people, including Japanese citizens and foreign residents, as well as those granted permission to enter Japan under special circumstances, are required to self-isolate for 14 days after entering the country.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates has joined the U.K. on the list of countries that compels travelers to spend six days in facilities picked by the government and get tested for the coronavirus three times during their stay.

Japan has also added 17 new countries, mainly in South America, and several U.S. states to the list of regions covered by the three-day self-isolation period at government-picked facilities. Newly added countries are: Argentina, Belarus, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Egypt, Fiji, Libya, Paraguay, Seychelles, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Uruguay and Venezuela. The rule will also newly apply to Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, the Republic of Karelia and Saratov Oblast in Russia.

As the rules for the U.S. vary following the change, only travelers from 15 U.S. states will be required to stay in government facilities for three days, while those coming from other states will be allowed to stay at home or elsewhere during the quarantine period.

Regarding regions where the pandemic situation appears to be more under control, Japan has removed Canada’s Ontario province, several U.S. states and Estonia, France, Nigeria and Luxembourg from the list of higher-risk areas affected by more contagious coronavirus variants.

The most stringent measures remain in place for India and several of its neighboring countries, including the Maldives, which ban all foreign nationals including those with residence status in Japan.

The quarantine measures are not directly related to the travel restrictions, which cover more than 150 countries and regions and ban nearly all new entries.