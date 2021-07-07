Emperor Naruhito received his first COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Akasaka Imperial Residence in Tokyo’s Minato Ward on Tuesday afternoon, the Imperial Household Agency announced.

The emperor has reported no health problem following the inoculation, according to a senior agency official.

The agency said it decided the timing of vaccination for the emperor after examining progress on vaccinations among the public and consulting with him.

The agency decided to announce the vaccination in light of the emperor’s constitutional status as a symbol of the country. The emperor gave his consent to the announcement, according to the agency.

The agency said it will not disclose whether other members of the imperial family have been vaccinated, citing privacy reasons.

According to informed sources, six imperial family members aged 65 or over, including Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko but excluding Princess Mikasa, 98, were inoculated last month.