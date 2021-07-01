The dollar rises above ¥111.20 in Tokyo trading Thursday, as investor risk appetite increased on the back of strong U.S. economic data.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.27, up from ¥110.54 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1847, down from $1.1900, and at ¥131.83, down from ¥131.55.

Carrying over its strength from overseas trading, the dollar moved in a range above ¥111.10 in the morning.

The dollar was supported by faster-than-expected growth in private-sector jobs in June and existing home sales in May in the United States, both announced Wednesday, and an upturn in U.S. long-term interest rates.

After going sideways, the greenback accelerated its upswing in late afternoon trading to hit levels above ¥111.20.

The dollar buying vis-a-vis the yen gathered steam after the euro lost ground against the U.S. currency on position-squaring selling.

Players stepped up risk-on selling of the yen in anticipation of a rise in U.S. stocks later on Thursday, a currency broker pointed out.

A securities house official said the currency market started pricing in strong figures that may be shown by the U.S. Labor Department’s June employment report to be released Friday.