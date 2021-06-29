Starting Thursday, travelers arriving in Japan from Indonesia and Uganda will have to undergo a six-day quarantine at a government-designated facility, following a rise in new cases of the more transmissible delta variant, the government said Monday. Those arrivals will be required to undergo two tests for COVID-19 during the six-day period — on the third and sixth day.

Moscow and St. Petersburg as well as Russia’s Moscow Oblast region will be added to the list of areas subject to a three-day quarantine at facilities selected by the government due to the feared spread of the delta variant. At present, travelers from those places are allowed to quarantine for 14 days at home or another place of their choosing.

Meanwhile, the government is easing quarantine restrictions for people arriving from Vietnam amid signs of an improving situation, reducing the current six-day quarantine at designated facilities to three days under the revised protocol that will take effect Thursday.

Travelers from Austria, Germany, Italy and Ukraine, currently required to self-isolate for three days at designated venues, will no longer need to stay at those facilities and can quarantine for 14 days at home or somewhere else, as the pandemic situation in those countries has improved.

The use of public transportation, except for designated trains, is not allowed in the two weeks after arrival, with the only allowable means of transport being designated taxis or car rental services. Currently, only residents of Japan and people granted entry permission due to special circumstances are allowed to enter the country.

Latest quarantine measures