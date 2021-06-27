Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, who was admitted to hospital in the capital last week due to severe fatigue, will remain hospitalized for a few more days, the metropolitan government said Sunday, less than a month before the Tokyo Olympics begin.

The Tokyo government said Koike is unlikely to return to work from Monday, with doctors deciding that Koike needs to continue resting.

The metropolitan government last week said she will take time off from work for the duration of the week because she needs to rest. She was admitted to hospital last Tuesday.

Her leave also comes after official campaigning kicked off Friday for the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election, an event regarded as the prelude to a Lower House election to be held by this fall. The main focus of the July 4 election is whether the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito — which form the ruling coalition in the Diet — will prevail over Tomin First no Kai, or Tokyoites First party, founded by Koike. In addition to gearing up for the metropolitan assembly poll, Koike has been occupied lately with work related to responding to the pandemic and hosting the Olympics and Paralympics. Last Monday, she attended an online meeting of representatives of five organizing bodies including the International Olympic Committee to set spectator caps. On Tuesday afternoon, she participated in a meeting related to COVID-19 vaccines. The governor has often worked at her office on weekends to discuss coronavirus measures with senior metropolitan government officials. The Olympics and Paralympics come as Japan has been struggling to contain the virus, with polls showing most of the public hoping the event, which had been already put off from last year due to the pandemic, would be canceled or postponed. Deputy Gov. Mitsuchika Tarao has taken over Koike’s duties while she is out.