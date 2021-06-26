Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games organizers will give all 70,000 volunteers working for the games an opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday, citing organizers.
The Nikkei said some of the volunteers have already been vaccinated.
Games organizers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
NHK reported earlier this month around 10,000 of the 80,000 volunteers who signed up to help at the games had quit. Multiple opinion polls have shown that a majority of respondents are opposed to holding the games this summer during the pandemic.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.