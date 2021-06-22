The government has disclosed “Akagi file” documents on a high-profile document tampering scandal involving the Finance Ministry, which were compiled by an official who killed himself.

The 518-page documents were delivered on Tuesday to the wife of the deceased official, Toshio Akagi, then 54, who worked at the ministry’s Kinki Local Finance Bureau.

Finding a handwritten note among the documents, the wife, Masako Akagi, 50, said, “It’s my husband’s handwriting.”

“I think (the documents) are my husband’s last voice, so I’ll read them carefully,” she said. She has brought a damages lawsuit against the government over her husband’s suicide.

The documents appear to describe the local bureau’s resistance to instructions from the ministry’s Financial Bureau to alter public records on the sale of a state-owned land plot to school operator Moritomo Gakuen, once linked to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife.

They include emails exchanged between the Financial Bureau and the Kinki local bureau.

In the documents, however, the name of a ministry official who issued the instructions is blacked out.