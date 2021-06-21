Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged under 65 got into full swing Monday as universities joined companies in launching on-site inoculations.

With Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga aiming to complete vaccinations by November, the government has allowed companies and universities to launch their own inoculation programs for the under-65s.

The program is currently limited to companies with large workforces and universities with large student bodies. Further expansion of the vaccination rate will depend on whether the government can expand vaccinations to smaller universities, as well as small and midsized companies.

The proportion of the population as a whole to have received two shots now stands at 3.6%, according to government data.

A two-dose vaccine developed by U.S. biotech firm Moderna Inc. is used for vaccinations at universities and workplaces, as is the case at mass vaccination sites run by the Self-Defense Forces and local governments.

Universities and companies are required to secure medical professionals and venues to provide shots, and many of those carrying out on-site inoculation programs are universities with medical faculties or major companies.

On Monday, Tohoku University, Hiroshima University, Keio University and Kindai University started programs, while Itochu Corp., Central Japan Railway Co. and SoftBank Group Corp. were among companies taking such initiatives.

Nippon Sport Science University began vaccinations for not only their students and staff but workers in the surrounding area. Similarly, some other universities with medical departments said they will help vaccinate students from other universities.

All Nippon Airways Co. and Japan Airlines Co. started their inoculation programs last week, earlier than the schedule set by the government.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, the government had accepted applications from companies and universities for inoculations of about 13.73 million people at 3,479 venues.

On Monday, the government lifted the coronavirus state of emergency covering nine prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka, leaving only Okinawa under it until July 11 as hospitals in the prefecture remain under strain from a surge in COVID-19 patients.

Among the nine prefectures, seven including the capital have shifted to a quasi-state of emergency, which allows targeted measures for specific areas rather than entire prefectures. The quasi-state of emergency measures have also been in place since April in three other prefectures near Tokyo.