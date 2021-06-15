Japan’s state-run mass COVID-19 vaccination centers plan to start inoculating people under the age of 65 as early as Thursday, in an expanded drive to fill in vacant appointments, a government source said Tuesday.

The centers in Tokyo and Osaka were set up last month by the Defense Ministry to vaccinate people age 65 and above living in seven prefectures in the metropolitan and Kansai areas.

But last week, with appointments remaining largely unbooked for two weeks through June 27, the ministry expanded the scope to vaccinate people from anywhere within the nation.

To avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines, it is now considering also removing the age restrictions to allow people between 18 and 64 years old who have vaccination tickets from their municipalities to receive shots at the centers, which use Moderna Inc. vaccines.

The ministry is expected to make a formal decision later in the day, the source said.

To fill vacant appointments, the ministry on Monday expanded the scope of those eligible for vaccinations at the sites to police officers and others in charge of crisis management, in addition to older people from across the country.

The decision Monday made members of the Self-Defense Forces, the National Police Agency, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency and Japan Coast Guard eligible for vaccination at the Tokyo venue.

Over 60% of appointments remain vacant for two weeks through June 27, with the Tokyo site having capacity to administer 10,000 shots daily and Osaka 5,000. The two venues are run by SDF personnel.

As appointments at the Osaka venue are filled through Wednesday, the government will consider starting to give shots to SDF members and other eligible people from Thursday or later depending on the number of unfilled slots, government officials said.

The two state-run venues were initially set up to vaccinate people age 65 or above living in the capital and the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, as well as in Osaka and nearby Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures.

“I am grateful I could be vaccinated here. The staff were kind and I think its merits are not well-known. The government should promote this place more,” said 74-year-old Takayoshi Sano, who traveled to the Tokyo venue from Ibaraki Prefecture, adding that he would have needed to wait until July to be vaccinated in his municipality.

At the Osaka venue, 65-year-old Masazumi Matsushima, who said it took an hour to travel from Nara, added, “When I think of the travelling distance, it’d be best to receive a shot from my doctor, but I couldn’t get a reservation. I wanted to be vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The inoculation drive at the mass vaccination centers come in tandem with shots being administered at municipalities nationwide, mainly to health care workers and older people.