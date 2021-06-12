During the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, an average of 7.7 foreign participants are expected to test positive for the novel coronavirus each day, the Tokyo Games organizing committee has said.

The estimate assumes that 77,000 athletes and staff members will come to Japan for the games, the committee reported at a meeting with pandemic measure experts Friday.

Based on the infection situation during advance test sports events in the country, the committee also predicted that up to 11.7 foreign participants in the games will be hospitalized and 57.6 such people will be isolated for treatment without hospitalization.

But at the same time, the committee pointed out that the actual figures may be much lower because the estimates excluded vaccinations from factors to be taken into account.

Meanwhile, the committee revealed that slightly less than 5 million Tokyo Games tickets, or some 42% of all tickets available, have been sold.

The number of spectators in Tokyo is expected to peak at 225,000 on July 31. But the increased crowds in the capital would be more than offset by a decline in the number of commuting students due to the summer break, it added.