Japan will start COVID-19 vaccinations at workplaces and universities on June 21 to speed up the pace of the country’s sluggish vaccine rollout, its top government spokesman said Tuesday.

The move comes at a time when Japan has been lagging behind other developed countries in its inoculation program partly due to the difficulty in securing venues for vaccinations and failure to procure enough doses from abroad.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato announced the measure to expand the number of inoculation sites for ordinary citizens at a news conference.

Earlier in the day, the government also crafted a long-term national strategy on vaccine development aimed at facilitating domestic research and production to deal with the coronavirus and other pandemics.