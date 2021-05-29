Tokyo and Osaka said Friday they will ease COVID-19 restrictions on large-scale facilities following a decision by the central government to extend a state of emergency until June 20.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will allow cultural facilities such as cinemas and museums to operate until 9 p.m. at 50% capacity, starting Tuesday.
Restaurants and bars in Tokyo and Osaka will still be asked not to serve alcohol. Restaurants that don’t serve alcohol will be permitted to operate until 8 p.m.
The two cities will relax closure requests for large-scale commercial facilities, allowing them to operate until 8 p.m. on weekdays.
Osaka Prefecture will scale back its closure request for cinemas and permit them to open on weekdays until 9 p.m., albeit with limited capacity.
Events in Osaka will be allowed to go ahead until 9 p.m. on weekdays with limited capacity but spectators won’t be allowed, in principle, on weekends.
The central government allows large-scale facilities to open under shorter operating hours, but Tokyo and Osaka have been asking such facilities to stay closed.
The two metropolises now face a challenge as they look to curb people’s movements while relaxing restrictions, as significant concerns remain over the spread of coronavirus variants.
“If the Indian variant causes a resurgence of infections, I’ll toughen restrictions,” Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters.
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike told a news conference that she will bring back closure requests if infection cases go higher.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.